Listen: Beach Fossils Work With Slowdive's Rachel Goswell

Beach Fossils have shared new cut 'Tangerine' - featuring vocals from Slowdive's Rachel Goswell.

The Brooklyn indie pop outfit will release new album 'Somersault' on June 2nd, and the previews are coming thick and fast.

Dreamy new cut 'Tangerine' is online now, and it features vocals from Slowdive's own Rachel Goswell.

Not content with releasing one of the year's standout guitar albums , Rachel is now showing the younger generation how to drift off into effects pedal ambience...

It's a wonderful piece of music, a real highlight from Beach Fossils' new record. Tune in now.

Psst... There's also a second Beach Fossils song (sans Rachel Goswell) online called 'Social Jetlag' - check it out below.

Catch Beach Fossils at the following shows:

August

26 Leeds This Must Be The Place

30 London Oslo

September

2 Manchester O2 Ritz

