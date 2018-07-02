Listen: Baywaves - 'Still In Bed'

Madrid dream pop starlets Baywaves have shared new song 'Still In Bed'.

The Spanish group are a tempting live proposition, with their guitar effects smothering some fantastic songwriting with vivid, buoyant tones.

New EP 'It's Been Like' nails this potency down, with the full release set to be ushered into the world by Art Is Hard on May 18th.

Recorded with Hans Krüger in the north of Spain, 'Still In Bed' has an admirable laziness, true slacker pop that is almost perfect in its execution.

Wonderfully dreamy, the guitar tones seem to explode on your taste buds, while the chorus resonates in your sub-conscious long after the final note ends.

Tune in now.

