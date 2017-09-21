Listen: Bang Bang Romeo - 'Natural Born Astronaut'

Bang Bang Romeo will see out a memorable summer by releasing new single 'Natural Born Astronaut'.

The band's crunching yet soulful sound has become one of the festival season's breakout stories, with the three-piece blazing a trail across the land.

Sweeping into Autumn, Bang Bang Romeo will play a very special tour in association with promoters and all-round seekers of sounds This Feeling.

New single 'Natural Born Astronaut' leads the way, an enthralling, charming return that shows off Anastasia Walker's powerful vocal.

Tune in now.

Catch Bang Bang Romeo on tour with The Shimmer Band and Blackwaters:

1 Bristol Thekla

2 Cardiff Glee Club

3 Birmingham Institute 2

5 Belfast Limelight

6 Glasgow ABC 2

8 Manchester Academy 2

9 Leeds The Wardrobe

10 Hull The Welly

11 Nottingham Glee Club

13 Sheffield The Plug

14 London Electric Ballroom

15 Brighton Concorde 2

28 Lincoln 2Q Festival

