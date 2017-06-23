Listen: Bakar - 'Million Miles'

London artist Bakar have shared his startling new single 'Million Miles'.

The songwriter has a background in punk and indie, but there's so much more to Bakar than simply musical touchstones.

Tapping into London life, the grit in his work recalls everyone from The Streets to Kano, a ruthless execution of street knowledge that stands apart.

New single 'Million Miles' catches the melancholic aggression of London life, and it stems from a simple desire to communicate something about his life.

Bakar comments: “A lack of expression was killing me, I just needed an outlet.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.