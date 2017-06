Baio has shared new single 'DANGEROUE ANAMAL' - tune in now.

The project began a solo venture for Vampire Weekend's Chris Baio, initially scaling sun-bleached house climes.

New album 'Man Of The World' though, is a little different; the songs are more fully realised, the sounds rooted in indie rock and post-punk, rather than electronics.

New cut 'DANGEROUE ANAMAL' is a brooding return, one that finds Baio offering up a more personal brand of songwriting.

