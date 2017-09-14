Listen: Audiobooks - 'Hot Salt'

Midsummer has always been a great time to party.

Way back in those pre-historic times our ancestors would imbibe colossal amounts of mead, start bonfires, and generally have a whale of a time.

In 2018 we've now got Audiobooks, a pair of techno-pagans whose alluring approach is really grabbing people's attention.

The duo - David Wrench and Evangeline Ling - are set to release a full EP on Heavenly Recordings, with new song 'Hot Salt' leading the way.

A solstice disco banger, it's completely infectious and completely bonkers, with Audiobooks explaining:

"We wrote and recorded 'Hot Salt' on Midsummer last year, channelling the sun’s rays through a magnifying glass of 70s synths and electric sitars to initiate a Donna Summer Solstice."

Tune in now.

