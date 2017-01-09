Listen: ARY - 'Already There'

Norwegian newcomer ARY has shared wonderful new track 'Already There'.

One of the year's real breakout pop talents, ARY seems to excel on every single song she releases.

New cut 'Already There' is a club-ready electronic gem, the uplifting production nodding towards house while allowing space for ARY's innate pop instincts.

It's a wonderful return, continuing pushing ahead while ready to define itself with each passing note.

"Often when I’m writing I feel like things are taking an eternity, but this song somehow wrote itself,” ARY admits. "I remember when I got home from the studio with the first outline of the song, and I didn’t want to stop listening to it. I think it’s the first proper pop song I’ve written. It’s also worth mentioning that it was my first love song.”

Out now on Petroleum Records, you can check out 'Already There' below.

