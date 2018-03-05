Listen: ARK - 'Over and Over'

British singer ARK seems to be prolific in her creation of expansive pop hits. Having already caught the eye of BBC Introducing and racked up some impressive streaming stats in the process, her stadium-sized sound has kept her on the lips of those in the know.

New pop smash-to-be 'Over and Over', which we're premiering below, begins sparsely, before gathering speed, with enough hooks to keep you hooked until the last second.

Of the track, she says: “'Over and Over' was simply written about being excluded and left out by someone who thinks they're better than you. Sometimes we can admire people and fall at their feet for their talents or success, regardless of how good of a person they are. This song is about doing everything for somebody, and the realisation that they haven't been doing the same for you. It's a confrontation, a closure and a discovery of self-worth.”

Check it out now.

