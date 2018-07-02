Listen: Ari Roar - 'Calm Down'

Texan songwriter Ari Roar wants to make tight, taut, super-sweet pop songs.
Rooted in 60s songwriting and DIY aesthetics, the American artist - real name Caleb Campbell - has hit upon a lean winning formula.
"Just really simple and strong sounds," he commented recently. "Short and to-the-point songs. Great for repeat listens."
New album 'Calm Down' certainly achieves that, battling anxiety and personal insecurity with all manner of ear-worm melodies.
Out on May 25th, it's lead by title track and new single 'Calm Down', a snappy three minute pop jam with scratchy guitars and hooks for days.
Superbly infectious, it's a salve for mental health, a gloriously melodic lo-fi miniature.
Tune in now.
'Calm Down' will be released on May 25th.
