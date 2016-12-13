Listen: Arctic Lake - 'Living Under You'

London three-piece Arctic Lake have shared new song 'Living Under You' - tune in now.

The trio are set to release new EP 'Closer' on October 20th, led out by recent single 'Further'.

Set to play London's Waiting Room venue on October 27th, Arctic Lake have now shared new song 'Living Under You'.

Beautifully frozen art-pop blessed by Emma Foster's crystalline voice, it's a further sign that this new EP will be well worth seeking out.

Tune in now.

