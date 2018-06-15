Listen: Another Sky - 'Avalanche'

London risers Another Sky have shared powerful new song 'Avalanche'.

Clash caught the band in action earlier this year, playing a stunning set at London's St Pancras Old Church.

New single 'Avalanche' is an impeccable return, matching crunching guitar lines against fluctuating electronics and that bold, searing vocal.

Underneath the probing sonics lies a desire to communicate, protesting against some of the key issues of our time - toxic masculinity, and the oppression is breeds.

"'Avalanche' speaks of the toxic masculinity that bleeds into every other form of oppression, that causes white men with badges to shoot black men without, that causes women to live their lives in fear, that causes men themselves to live in fear,” explains frontperson Catrin Vincent. "The song is heavily inspired by Tracy Chapman and her frank yet poetic accounts of injustice, and aligns itself with the current #metoo movement."

Catch Another Sky at London venue Servants Jazz Quarters tonight (June 20th).

