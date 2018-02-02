Listen: Amethysts - 'Be There'

The countryside can be a wonderful place to get your head together.

The open space, the simplicity of the landscape, the fresh air... it's all very heavenly.

Amethysts have a studio space out in the country, and they spent the tail end of 2017 working on new material.

Able to find themselves once again, the duo pushed ahead, working on idea after idea.

It's this environment that allowed Amethysts to construct new single 'Be There', bringing their dappled electronics into focus.

Wonderfully suggestive, the impressionistic production is allied to an incessant pop touch.

Tune in now.

