Listen: Amber Run - 'The Weight'

Amber Run have shared their beautiful, harmony-driven new song 'The Weight'.

The band are set to release new EP 'The Assembly' on May 11th, and we're looking forward to absorbing this latest missive from the highly talented group.

New song 'The Weight' immediately caught our attention, however, with it's soaring harmonies veering from folk to pop to gospel.

Born from true life experience in relationships, it speaks eloquently about the fearing of losing someone special on your life.

Sparse - it's essentially just vocals and the occasional chord on a nearby keyboard - it's wonderfully effective, a simple, stripped back piece of songwriting.

“I wrote this song at home, after an argument,” says frontman Joe Keogh, who explains “It was about a stupid disagreement over something tiny that felt important. I probably started it. She left for work and any anger left with her when I was left in the house alone. There's a moment after any fight when the heat has passed that you realise how you actually feel. And this song was how I actually felt.”

Tune in now.

'The Assembly' will be released on May 11th - ticket LINK.

