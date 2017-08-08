Listen: Alvvays - 'Plimsole Punks'

Alvvays has shared wonderful new song 'Plimsole Punks' - tune in now.

The title is a nod towards 'Part Time Punks' by the Television Personalities, while the titular plimsole was of course the footwear of choice for any self-respecting 80s indie kid.

From the lilting guitar line down to that savage breakdown this is - musically speaking - an absolute joy, but as ever Alvvays are willing to let an element of darkness creep into the lyricism.

"You're getting me down, getting me down," sings Molly Rankin, a dissection of the self-righteous and the condescending.

Check it out now.

'Antisocialites' will be released on September 8th.

Photo Credit: Arden Wray