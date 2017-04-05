Listen: Alvvays - 'Dreams Tonite'

Alvvays have shared plaintive indie pop charmer 'Dreams Tonite'.

The Canadian group will release new album 'Antisocialites' on September 8th, and the previews are coming thick and fast.

New song 'Dreams Tonite' went online a few moments ago, and it's a wonderfully languid piece of beautifully composed indie pop.

The simple repeating phrase becomes a hook for Molly Rankin to explore heartache and self-doubt, while the spiralling vocals are reminiscent of Liz Fraser.

The song emerged from lengthy solo sessions Molly would undergo on Toronto Island, gradually pulling together new material in an abandoned schoolroom.

“I carried a small PA on the ferry in a wheelbarrow,” she recalls. “Every morning I would listen to my favourite records on the beach, then I'd write melodies and record demos in the classroom.”

Tune in now.

Catch Alvvays at the following shows:

August

26 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

27 Glasgow St. Luke’s

28 Sheffield Leadmill

29 Southampton Talking Heads

31 Larmer Tree Garden End of the Road Festival

September

3 Birmingham Institute 2

4 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

7 Manchester Gorilla

8 London Koko

9 Bristol Thekla

Photo Credit: Arden Wray