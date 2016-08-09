Listen: alt-J Share New Cut 'Adeline'

alt-J have shared new cut 'Adeline' - tune in now.

The band's third album 'RELAXER' is incoming, with singles '3WW' and 'In Cold Blood' leading the way.

New cut 'Adeline' is a subtle, entrancing return, with alt-J fusing a pared down vocal with taut, enveloping strings.

The group explain that the song “is set in Australia, where a Tasmanian devil falls in love with a woman as he watches her swim. It was written on tour and finished with some strings at Abbey Road...”

Tune in now.

Catch alt-J at the O2 Arena, London on June 16th. New album 'RELAXER' arrives on June 2nd.

