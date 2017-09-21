Listen: ALMA x French Montana - 'Phases'

Finnish pop talent ALMA combines with French Montana on new cut 'Phases'.

The Scandinavian powerhouse has enjoyed a stellar 2017, featuring some epic shows and a seemingly never-ending run of bangers.

New cut 'Phases' finds ALMA crossing swords with French Montana, and it might well be the most impressive thing the Finnish wonder has so far set her name against.

Elastic, flouro-soaked pop music, ALMA's emphatic delivery intertwines with French Montana's flow to create something a little bit special.

