Listen: Alice Boman - 'End Of Time'

Swedish artist Alice Boman has shared glistening new song 'End Of Time'.
The rising songwriter feels like a newcomer, but her path has taken a long time to complete.
Breakout cut 'Dreams' arrived at the tail end of last year, and new song 'End Of Time' was seemingly started over two years ago.
She says: “I’m a bit of a perfectionist, but the songs I love the most are far from perfect. I want my songs to feel alive – that’s the magic.”
Blessed with that glorious melody, Alice Boman uses this is as a basis for exploring personal growth. The songwriter comments:
“I love it when people can get their own ideas of what it’s about, I don’t want to ruin it, but the main theme is the chorus I guess, those lyrics. It’s like a message to someone. A wish for this someone to let you in, to just let you be there. That’s the main thing.”
Tune in now.
Photo Credit: Aëla Labbé
