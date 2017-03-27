Listen: Alice Boman - 'End Of Time'

Swedish artist Alice Boman has shared glistening new song 'End Of Time'.

The rising songwriter feels like a newcomer, but her path has taken a long time to complete.

Breakout cut 'Dreams' arrived at the tail end of last year, and new song 'End Of Time' was seemingly started over two years ago.

She says: “I’m a bit of a perfectionist, but the songs I love the most are far from perfect. I want my songs to feel alive – that’s the magic.”

Blessed with that glorious melody, Alice Boman uses this is as a basis for exploring personal growth. The songwriter comments:

“I love it when people can get their own ideas of what it’s about, I don’t want to ruin it, but the main theme is the chorus I guess, those lyrics. It’s like a message to someone. A wish for this someone to let you in, to just let you be there. That’s the main thing.”

Tune in now.

<a href="http://alicebomanswe.bandcamp.com/track/end-of-time">End of Time by Alice Boman</a>

Photo Credit: Aëla Labbé

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.