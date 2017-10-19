Listen: ADAL - 'Synthesize' ft. Alexanderson

ADAL remains something of an enigma.

Able to place music online with minimal fuss, the future pop producer has built a global audience without ever truly revealing himself.

Working on fresh material, the producer linked up with Alexanderson from the hotly tipped synth-pop group XY&O recently, purely to see what would happen.

From those early experiments the pair developed a close creative partnership, with new single 'Synthesize' emerging from this.

It's a finely balanced concoction, the effervescent production nudging up alongside Alexanderson's impeccable delivery.

A finely honed, well-rounded partnership, 'Synthesize' seems to being out the best in both artists, forging something new in the process.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.