Listen: ADAL - 'Synthesize' ft. Alexanderson

ADAL remains something of an enigma.
Able to place music online with minimal fuss, the future pop producer has built a global audience without ever truly revealing himself.
Working on fresh material, the producer linked up with Alexanderson from the hotly tipped synth-pop group XY&O recently, purely to see what would happen.
From those early experiments the pair developed a close creative partnership, with new single 'Synthesize' emerging from this.
It's a finely balanced concoction, the effervescent production nudging up alongside Alexanderson's impeccable delivery.
A finely honed, well-rounded partnership, 'Synthesize' seems to being out the best in both artists, forging something new in the process.
