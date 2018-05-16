Listen: Abra Cadabra Shares 'Sherry Coco'

London's Abra Cadabra races back into contention with new cut 'Sherry Coco'.

New EP 'Feature Boy' is incoming, with lead cut 'Hood Politics' causing a stir on its release a few weeks ago.

The Tottenham talent returns with 'Sherry Coco', and it's a blast of summer-fresh afrobeats action courtesy of some Mikes Pro production.

The beat has that tropical taste, but the grit is pure London; we're thinking train rides to Southend, trips to London Fields, and spending the weekend at Wireless.

A tasty new offering, you can check out 'Sherry Coco' below.

Photo Credit: Sophie Mayanne

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.