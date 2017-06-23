Listen: 32Stitches - 'Remember This'

32Stitches is a rising talent with an international perspective.

Electronic pop from the clubs of Mumbai, his work has a melodic tightness and an emotional punch he calls his own.

New single 'Remember This' follows some high profile shows, opening for the likes of San Holo and DROELOE recently.

Rapidly coming into his own, 'Remember This' finds 32Stitches striking out, matching glistening, fluorescent electronics against that bittersweet pang.

He explains...

"The track was made on a rainy day with a coffee in one hand and heartbreak in the pocket. The melody is inspired by the journey of a dead end relationship that usually goes nowhere but leaves many good memories. It was a pleasure working on this since it helped me express the emotional phase that I was going through when I made the track..."

A gripping emotional experience, 'Remember This' marks just the start of 32Stitches' journey. Tune in now.

