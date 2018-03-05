Lisa Mercedez Lights A Fire With 'No Disturbance'

Jamaican born Lisa Mercedez is part of the dancehall diaspora, the international community using Caribbean culture at the fulcrum for a trans-continental conversation.

Now based in London, she joined Warning Crew in 2005, going on to become one of the key artists in British dancehall.

Continually pushing the envelope, her raw style has been recognised in Jamaica, refusing to dilute her sound for mainstream audiences.

Set to play at Mixpak's London takeover later this month, she's also got a headline slot of her own lined up at the city's The Curtain venue.

New single 'No Disturbance' comes at the perfect time, then, and that rapid-fire beat is pure fire throughout.

Stellar production isn't everything, however, and Lisa makes the track her own, a delectable, delicious dancehall workout that leaves little to the imagination.

Just right for these summer vibes, you can check it out below.

