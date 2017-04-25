Lionel Richie Announces UK Shows

Lionel Richie has announced plans for a huge UK tour.

The soul and R&B icon is enjoying a late career resurgence of sorts, with his famed Glastonbury slot seeming to open up his music to a new generation.

Returning to the UK this summer, Lionel Richie has announced a lengthy series of dates, including some often-neglected towns and cities.

Lionel says of his return: “I’ve been missing the UK and can’t wait to make my long awaited return and to see parts of the country I’ve never made it out to before. The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric, so I look forward to singing along with them soon.”

Opening in Northampton on June 1st, the tour winds its way round the country, hitting Shrewsbury, Carlisle, Scarborough, and Chesterfield, before closing in Holkham.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 2nd) at 10am.

Catching Lionel Richie at the following shows:

June

1 Northampton Franklin’s Gardens

3 Perth McDiarmid Park

5 London Hampton Court Palace Festival

6 London Hampton Court Palace Festival

10 Lincoln Lincolnshire Showground

13 Shrewsbury Montgomery Waters Meadow

16 Leigh Leigh Sports Village

17 Carlisle Brunton Park

19 Scarborough Open Air Theatre

21 Chesterfield Proact Stadium

23 Hove The 1st Central County Ground

24 Holkham nr Wells-next-the-Sea Holkham Hall

