Linkin Park Issue New Statement On Chester Bennington's Death

Linkin Park have released a full statement paying tribute to frontman Chester Bennington.

The singer was found dead at his home in Los Angeles last week, sparking a wave of tributes from across the music spectrum.

The band immediately cancelled all engagements, and took time to attempt to process the news.

Breaking cover, Linkin Park have posted an emotional statement online to salute their comrade.

"You touched so many lives," it reads, "maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days we've seen an outpouring of love and support, both private and public, from around the world."

The statement finishes: "Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable. While we don't know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives has been made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much."

Read the full statement below.