Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Linkin Park have announced plans for a tribute concert to their late singer Chester Bennington.

The frontman passed away earlier this year, with his suicide sparking a wave of grief that seemed to extend to all corners of the globe.

Linkin Park released a full statement at the time, speaking of their shock at losing not only a band mate but a close friend.

Now the band have confirmed plans for a full tribute concert to Chester Bennington, with fees from the show to be donated to Music For Relief’s One More Light Fund.

Taking place on October 27th at the Hollywood Bowl, Linkin Park will be joined by a number of guests as they remember the life of Chester Bennington.

In addition to this, the group have also unveiled a full video for 'One More Light', and it has become a salute both to Chester and the fan-led community that existed around him.

Directed by Linkin Park’s Joe Hahn, and long-time band videographer, Mark Fiore, it's a moving watch. “It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it,” says Joe Hahn. “I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people who need it. As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people who connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people who want that connection.”

“'One More Light' was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end,” says Mike Shinoda. “In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can’t wait to see you again.”

Tune in below.

