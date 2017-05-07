Lindstrøm x Prins Thomas Remix Claptone

Claptone is one of the most successful producers in the game right now, with the German artist's debut album becoming an international breakout moment.

Accessible yet resolutely tied to the underground, the beat maker's approach makes room for the physicality of sound while displaying a knack for stellar, infectious melody.

New album 'Fantast' arrives this summer, with the stellar producing assembling an awesome cast to piece the record together.

Claptone pulls the strings, but the material utilises the talents of (deep breath!) Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke, Blaenavon, Tender, Jones, Zola Blood, Austra’s Katie Stelmanis, The Boxer Rebellion’s Nathan Nicholson, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Joan As Police Woman and Matt Simons.

New single 'In The Night' is a shimmering disco mover that features guest vocals from Ben Duffy, a bittersweet lyric that approaches musical abandon.

Lindstrøm and Prins Thomas unite on remix duties, a production pairing who know one another's approaches inside out.

Steering the track out onto the dancefloor, their frosted disco approach adds refreshing new layers to Claptone's work.

Largely retaining the vocal, it's a chilled out re-working with a killer bassline and some superb analogue synth work.

Tune in now.

'Fantast' will be released on June 8th - pre-order HERE.

