Lindstrøm Unveils 'It's Alright Between Us As It Is'

Lindstrøm is set to release new album 'It's Alright Between Us As It Is' on October 20th.

The Norwegian producer will release his fifth studio album on October 20th, and it features a select batch of hand-picked vocalists.

Jenny Hval and Frida Sundemo both appear, while Grace Hall takes lead vocals on new cut 'Shinin'.

Online now, it's a superbly soulful piece of space disco, with the expansive production peering out into the cosmos.

Tune in now.

