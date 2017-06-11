Lily Allen To Release Autobiography

Lily Allen is set to publish her autobiography next year.

The singer's last album 'Sheezus' arrived in 2014, while more recently she has been outspoken politically on social media.

The new book will be published by Blink Publishing, and is said to focus on the “trauma and grief of losing a child”.

The singer intends to frankly discuss her childhood, career, and struggles in her personal life.

Lily Allen says in a statement: “Some of it I think might be uncomfortable and shocking and brutal. It won’t be written with shame. It will be true.”

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.