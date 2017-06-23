Lily Allen Shares New 'Lost My Mind' Video

Lily Allen has shared the full video for new song 'Lost My Mind'.

The ever-outspoken national treasure releases new album 'No Shame' on Friday (June 8th), and she'll be playing two intimate London shows this week.

Performing in Rough Trade West and East on June 8th and 9th, the in-stores are complimented by a new video.

Downcast pop with a palpable edge, 'Lost My Mind' is about being cheated on, and trying to move ahead.

The Myles Whittingham directed video was filmed in London on a rotating, purpose built set, matching the emotional dislocation of the song itself.

