Lily Allen Gives Powerful Speech To DiM Awards

Lily Allen gave a powerful speech at the Diversity in Media Awards last night (September 16th).

The singer has been outspoken on a number of political and social issues, and her stance was noted by the DiMAwards.

Invited to speak at the event, Lily Allen responded with a carefully considered statement that summed up many of the issues at work in British society today.

Tackling privilege and prejudice, class, gender, race, and more, it's a subtle, nuanced look at many of the aspects of British life that clearly trouble so many.

I was awarded this evening at the #dim awards @DiMAwards . Here's ma speech, for context purposes , allow my spelling pic.twitter.com/19yas7FG4F — lily (@lilyallen) September 16, 2017

