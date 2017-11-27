Lil Peep's Cause Of Death Confirmed As Drug Overdose

Lil Peep died of a drug overdose, it has been confirmed.

The rapper passed away on November 15th, a talent that burned all too briefly - only 21 years old, his was a potent, completely individual sound.

As news broke a medical examiner was assigned to the case, who stated that probably cause of death was an accidental drug overdose.

Now authorities from the Pima County Office have confirmed to Pitchfork that Lil Peep passed away after an overdose of fentanyl and Xanax.

Authorities have defined the “manner of death” as “accidental.”

Clash spoke to Lil Peep a matter of weeks before his death, and found a charming young artist, clearly exhilarated by the possibilities ahead of him.

A tremendous loss, you can catch up on our conversation HERE.

