LIIMA Nab A Python For Their New Video

LIIMA nab a python for the video for new song 'Life Is Dangerous'.

The adventurous Danish group released new album '1982' earlier this year, a wonderfully creative return.

Out now, the record will be followed by tour dates in the opening weeks of 2018 and a brand new video.

Album standout 'Life Is Dangerous' has been given the video treatment, blurring the edges between dreams and reality (while employing a snake...)

Director Hugo Jouxtel comments: “Danger is a fantasy, an idea, not much different than a dream. Danger is an accident waiting to happen and often triggered by our most profound fears. So this video takes us to a place connected with the subconscious. Is it real? Is it only a dream? And in the end, what’s the difference?”

Check it out now.

Catch LIIMA at the following shows:

January

30 Bristol The Lantern

31 Manchester Soup Kitchen

February

1 Edinburgh Summerhall

2 London Oslo

Related: Good Trip, Bad Trip - LIIMA

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.