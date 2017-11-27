LIIMA Nab A Python For Their New Video

LIIMA nab a python for the video for new song 'Life Is Dangerous'.
The adventurous Danish group released new album '1982' earlier this year, a wonderfully creative return.
Out now, the record will be followed by tour dates in the opening weeks of 2018 and a brand new video.
Album standout 'Life Is Dangerous' has been given the video treatment, blurring the edges between dreams and reality (while employing a snake...)
Director Hugo Jouxtel comments: “Danger is a fantasy, an idea, not much different than a dream. Danger is an accident waiting to happen and often triggered by our most profound fears. So this video takes us to a place connected with the subconscious. Is it real? Is it only a dream? And in the end, what’s the difference?”
Catch LIIMA at the following shows:
January
30 Bristol The Lantern
31 Manchester Soup Kitchen
February
1 Edinburgh Summerhall
2 London Oslo
