Liima Announce New Album '1982'

Liima have announced plans for new album '1982' alongside a series of tour dates.

The project evolved from the final phase of Efterklang, releasing a rightly praised album on 4AD.

Now signed to City Slang, new album '1982' is set to be released on November 3rd following sessions with producer Chris Taylor (also of Grizzly Bear).

The material was largely written during four residencies, including an enthralling stint at London's Edition Hotel.

The title track is online now - tune in below.

Catch Liima at the following shows:

October

4 Dublin Vicar Street (with Grizzly Bear)

5 Dublin Vicar Street (with Grizzly Bear)

6 Manchester Albert Hall (with Grizzly Bear)

8 Glasgow O2 ABC (with Grizzly Bear)

9 London O2 Academy Brixton (with Grizzly Bear)

10 Bexhill On Sea De La Warr Pavilion (with Grizzly Bear)

