Liam Payne, Rita Ora Unite On 'For You (Fifty Shades Freed)'

Liam Payne and Rita Ora combine on stellar new single 'For You (Fifty Shades Freed)'.

The track appears on the soundtrack of upcoming flick Fifty Shades Freed, and - as with the original - the score boasts some heavyweight pop efforts.

'For You (Fifty Shades Freed)' excels on its own terms, though, bringing together two pop icons on a soaring, rippling, vastly uplifting beat.

Liam Payne and Rita Ora combine effortlessly, and it's one of the best things the former One Direction star has placed his name against since going solo.

Tune in now.

Oh, and check out this 'Making Of...' clip below.

We did this #ForYou! Had so much fun in the studio with @RitaOra. Our new single from the #FiftyShadesFreed soundtrack drops this Friday January 5. pic.twitter.com/rT9K44F9gp — Liam (@LiamPayne) January 3, 2018

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.