Liam Gallaher Has Narrated An Alternative Christmas Advert

Liam Gallagher has voiced a new alternative Christmas advert aimed at raising awareness of climate change.

The singer has enjoyed a storming 2017, with his debut solo album 'As You Were' selling more than 100,000 copies in its first week.

Live shows have witnessed a rare electricity, culminating in Liam's epic one man stand at London's Alexandra Palace.

But he's not done yet. Liam Gallagher has voiced a new alternative Christmas advert, an animated clip crafted by the Climate Coalition.

Part of the Show The Love campaign it's themed around a melting snowman and slightly echoes Raymond Briggs' famous creation.

Surreal, but it also sort of works... tune in below.

For tickets to the latest Liam Gallagher shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.