Liam Gallagher To Appear On Celebrity Gogglebox

Liam Gallagher is set to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox this Friday (November 3rd).

The outspoken singer is due to take part in a special edition of the show, aiming to raise awareness of the work done by Stand Up To Cancer.

Liam Gallagher will be joined on the couch by son Gene and mother Peggy, giving their opinions on the week's telly.

Brother Noel, of course, appeared on Gogglebox back in 2014 - seated next to supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.

A source told The Sun: “Liam is one of the most opinionated celebrities ever. To get him talking about current shows will be TV Gold. If he’s half as ruthless as he is on Twitter, viewers will be in for a treat.”

Liam commented: “It’s an honour and privilege to be invited on one of my favourite TV shows, the mighty Gogglebox especially with my fam and for such a great cause as Stand Up To Cancer”.

The show will also feature Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

