Liam Gallagher Supports The Rolling Stones

Liam Gallagher turned in an emotional performance supporting The Rolling Stones in London this evening.

The rock 'n' roll legends called on the former Oasis frontman as main support for the first of their shows at the London Stadium, and Liam rose to the occasion.

Fresh from a number of international shows, Liam Gallagher threw in a few surprises in for fans, including an appearance from one-time Oasis rhythm guitarist Bonehead.

Elsewhere, Liam Gallagher performed an emotional 'Live Forever', dedicating the song to the victims and survivors of the Manchester Arena attack.

The bombing took place exactly one year ago today, with Liam having previously sung the track during a BRIT Awards tribute to those affected by the atrocity.

The Rolling Stones take their rock 'n' roll circus around the UK this week - other support acts include The Vaccines, Florence + The Machine and more.

