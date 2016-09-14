Liam Gallagher Slams Noel's Manchester Arena Show

Liam Gallagher has responded unfavourably to Noel Gallagher's appearance at the re-opening of the Manchester Arena venue.
A terrorist attack at the venue killed fans exiting an Ariana Grande show earlier this year, a tragic event that seemed to affect the whole country.
Liam Gallagher performed at a charity concert for the victims, and took potshots at his brother and erstwhile bandmate for not being able to make it.
Manchester Arena re-opened last night (September 9th) and Noel Gallagher played an emotional headline set, appearing to breakdown as the atmosphere reached fever pitch.
Liam, however, wasn't having any of it - he branded the performance a "PR stunt" and said the guitarist "doesn't give a fuck".
Noel Gallagher has yet to respond. Here's what Liam wrote...
NG broke down in tears cmon you seriously ain't buying that he doesn't give a fuck— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 10, 2017
Don't buy into his PR stunt he doesn't give a fuck if the same thing had have gone of in Edinburgh he'd been up there like a shot ahem— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 10, 2017
