Liam Gallagher Lashes Noel, Jay-Z, The Sea

Liam Gallagher has blasted his brother Noel in a new interview, calling him a "working class traitor".

The singer spoke to Noisey recently, the latest stop in his 'As You Were' promo round, and held forth on all manner of topics.

First dismissing swimming as a recreational hobby - "Fuck the sea. I ain’t going in that." - he then laid into Jay-Z's confessional return '4:44'.

"Is that a concept album? I’m not interested in that. You can just imagine, can’t you? Someone’s been sat there in a big fuckin’ office and gone, 'That’s how we’re gonna do it'. Nah."

"That should be left to your fuckin’ psychiatric fuckin’ chair, innit? Sum it all up in one song. The whole fuckin’ record? I’m not having that."

The topic inevitably turned to Noel Gallagher, who Liam quickly branded "a fuckin’ stalker" and "a working class traitor".

The singer then mocked his brother's celebrity friendships, and questioned his supposed love of U2: "I never heard him play one fuckin’ U2 song. And believe you me, I was there at the beginning and the fuckin’ end."

Check out the full interview HERE.

Photo Credit: Ben McQuiade