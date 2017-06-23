Liam Gallagher (Credit: Ben McQuaide)

Liam Gallagher Blames Noel's Wife Sara MacDonald For Oasis Split

He also likens them to Fred and Mary West...
Robin Murray / / 28 · 02 · 2018
Liam Gallagher has went public with his belief that Noel Gallagher's wife Sara MacDonald caused the Oasis split.

The singer has been posting regularly on Twitter while on tour, and decided to turn his attention back to his brother and erstwhile bandmate.

Liam Gallagher and Noel have barely spoken in years, with the singer now pointing the blame for Oasis splitting at the guitarist's wife Sara MacDonald.

The singer later compared the couple to infamous serial killers Fred and Mary West.

He also paused to take aim at Paul Weller, who sits in Noel's camp...

