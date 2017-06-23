Liam Gallagher Blames Noel's Wife Sara MacDonald For Oasis Split

Liam Gallagher has went public with his belief that Noel Gallagher's wife Sara MacDonald caused the Oasis split.

The singer has been posting regularly on Twitter while on tour, and decided to turn his attention back to his brother and erstwhile bandmate.

Liam Gallagher and Noel have barely spoken in years, with the singer now pointing the blame for Oasis splitting at the guitarist's wife Sara MacDonald.

Think it's time to address the witch you want me to drop dead you have a screw loose and know the world knows as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2018

She's the reason OASIS is no longer have to put it out there she's DARK — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2018

We were about to go on tour to USA she robbed noels passport fucked with his head for a Wk he come crying at my door she's proper dark — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2018

The singer later compared the couple to infamous serial killers Fred and Mary West.

Him and her are like Fred and Mary west wishing people get aids and drop dead as you fucking were Oasis for life LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2018

He also paused to take aim at Paul Weller, who sits in Noel's camp...

Wellers full of shit as well porcelain mod father can't wait to bump him as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2018

