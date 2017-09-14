Lewis Capaldi Stuns Glasgow With 'Tough'

Glasgow's Barrowlands venue has seen all kinds of performances.

One of Scotland's most historic music hubs, it played host to some fantastic nights, shows that have created and broken reputations.

So when Lewis Capaldi visited recently, he was aware of what he gone before him, aware of the pressure to compete.

Thankfully, he rose to the challenge. This live clip of the Scottish riser playing recent single 'Tough' is truly beautiful, with Lewis capturing the emotion of each every word.

At one point he pauses, and sings: “I’m praying I can pray enough / so waking up without you ain’t so tough...”

Building to that climactic ending, you can check out the performance clip below.

For tickets to the latest Lewis Capaldi shows click HERE.

