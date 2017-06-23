Let's Rock The F*ck Out With The Dwarves

The Dwarves are living legends in rock bedlam.

Put simply: this band have spent more years giving less of a fuck than anyone else on the planet.

New album 'Take Back The Night' will be released in February next year, with renowned tape hub and all round bringers of noize Burger Records set to do the honours.

It's their first full length on Burger, and it features living legends Josh Freese (The Vandals, Devo) and Nick Oliveri (Queens of the Stone Age, Bl'ast) as well as original members Blag Dahlia, Hewhocannotbenamed and Sgt Saltpeter.

Pretty exciting, huh? Well, wait 'til you hear it.

New single 'Forget Me Not' is a 90 second assault, rock music stripped down to its bare naked core. Pummelling, pulse-quickening rock 'n' roll, it's a screechin' screamin' shriekin' hollerin' slice of sludge mayhem and we're perfectly OK with that.

Hit 'play' below and prepare to be violated.

