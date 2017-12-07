Leon Vynehall Announces Debut Album 'Nothing Is Still'

Leon Vynehall is set to release his debut album 'Nothing Is Still' on June 15th.

The producer has released two EPs to date, matching dank hip-hop beats to billowing electronics and openly emotive songwriting.

Signing to Ninja Tune, Leon's full length debut is incoming, and it's largely prompted by an episode of family history.

The songwriter's grandfather passed away four years ago, leaving behind stories of a daring move to New York in the 60s.

"I knew they had lived in the U.S. and heard many anecdotes, but it was only after Pops died and my Nan presented these polaroids of their time there; of her waitressing at the New York Mayor’s Ball in ’66, or Pops with horses on a ranch in Arizona, that she delved deeper into their story, and I started to become overtly inquisitive about it,” he says. “I felt the need to document this period for her, and it all just sort of snowballed from there.”

Out on June 15th, 'Nothing Is Still' is littered with the Big Apple's iconography, as well as personal observations. New song 'Envelopes (Chapter VI)' is online now - tune in below.

Tracklisting:

From The Sea/It Looms (Chapters I & II)

Movements (Chapter III)

Birds On The Tarmac (Footnote III)

Julia (Footnote IV)

Drinking It In Again (Chapter IV)

Trouble - Parts I, II, & III (Chapter V)

Envelopes (Chapter VI)

English Oak (Chapter VII)

Ice Cream (Chapter VIII)

It Breaks (Chapter IX)

