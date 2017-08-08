Lee Ranaldo Shares Haunting Acoustic Clip

Lee Ranaldo has shared a startling acoustic version of 'Thrown Over The Wall'.

The guitarist will release new album 'Electric Trim' on September 15th, produced in collaboration with Raül ‘Refree’ Fernandez.

Lee Ranaldo is able to share a new acoustic clip, a performance of 'Thrown Over The Wall' recorded in Prague and Rome during Ranaldo’s 2016 tour.

Lyrics for the track were written by the author Jonathan Lethem and Lee Ranaldo, while the performance is a hypnotic, droned-out acoustic hymn.

Lee explains: “This is a song for the resistance: We use a telescope to measure great distances, a micrometer or microscope to explore minutia. The scale is vast, from infinite to infinitesimal; we humans but a momentary blip on the cosmic timeline. Last of your kind? RESIST / Eyes Ahead / Inclusion not Exclusion / RESIST.”

Tune in now.