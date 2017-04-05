Lee Ranaldo Announces New Album 'Electric Trim'

Former Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Ranaldo has announced plans for new album 'Electric Trim'.

The ever-productive guitarist worked on the album throughout last year, with a film crew heading into the studio with him.

Produced in collaboration with Raül ‘Refree’ Fernandez, 'Electric Trim' drops on September 15th via Mute.

He explains: “I’m so excited about this record, it represents new developments and directions for me and I can’t wait to hit the road and play this music live. I’m also so pleased to partner with Mute for this release – it’s like a homecoming of sorts as Sonic Youth’s early records were released on Blast First / Mute. To me Mute has always been a true artist’s label, concentrating first and foremost on the music. I can’t wait for everyone to hear this music.”

New cut 'Circular (Right As Rain)' is online now, and you can check it out below.

Lee Ranaldo will release new album 'Electric Trim' on September 15th. Tracklisting:

Moroccan Mountains

Uncle Skeleton

Let’s Start Again

Last Looks (with Sharon Van Etten)

Circular (Right As Rain)

Electric Trim

Purloined

Thrown Over The Wall

New Thing

