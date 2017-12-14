Led Zeppelin To Re-Issue 'The Song Remains The Same'

Led Zeppelin are set to re-issue their classic live album 'The Song Remains The Same'.

The band were at their heavy rock pomp when they played New York’s Madison Square Garden between July 27th - 29th, 1973.

Captured for posterity, the bulk of the set was released as part of the full concert film The Song Remains The Same.

A full album was released alongside in 1976, and this will be given the re-issue treatment as part of the build up to Led Zeppelin's 50th anniversary later this year.

Out on September 7th, the re-vamped version of 'The Song Remains The Same' will contain some special additions, with Jimmy Page overhauling the tracklisting on the 4xLP edition to allow the 29 minute 'Dazed And Confused' to play on one full side of vinyl.

Here's the breakdown:

CD - Remastered audio on two CDs, plus 24-page booklet.

Vinyl - Remastered audio on four 180-gram vinyl LPs, plus 28-page booklet

Blu-Ray - 96kHz/24 bit 5.1 (DTS-HD Master Audio Surround) and stereo mixes

Also available to stream and download, 'The Song Remains The Same' will also be spread across a Super Deluxe Boxed Set.

'The Song Remains The Same' will be released on September 7th.

