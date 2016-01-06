LCD Soundsystem's new album is "finally done" according to James Murphy.

The band's surprise re-union was followed by a string of enthralling live shows, with the group seeming to push themselves further than ever.

New tracks 'American Dream' and 'Call The Police' emerged earlier this year, a pair of engrossing statements that matched their catalogue.

Playing Sasquatch Festival in the United States at the weekend, James Murphy told the crowd that the album is "finally done, feel like we knocked it out of the park on this one."

Initially reported on Reddit, festival reps subsequently confirmed to Pitchfork that James Murphy had indeed used those words.

