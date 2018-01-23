LCD Soundsystem Are Touring With TV On The Radio, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

LCD Soundsystem are set to tour with TV On The Radio and Yeah Yeah Yeahs later this year.

The band are taking their album 'American Dream' out on the road, playing some huge shows later this year.

Hitting the west coast of the United States, the James Murphy & Co. will share a bill with TV On The Radio at the Greek Theater on April 27th.

On May 4th LCD Soundsystem are heading to the historic Hollywood Bowl venue, with Yeah Yeah Yeahs in support.

Just like old times? When the bills are this good we're not complaining...

Related: Complete Guide - LCD Soundsystem

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.