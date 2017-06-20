Laura Marling And Mike Lindsay Unite As LUMP

Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay unite on new project LUMP.

The two have known each other for some time, and decided to focus on a full project last year.

Sessions took place at Mike Lindsay's London studio, with a full length album incoming on Dead Oceans.

New song 'Curse Of The Contemporary' is online now, a deft combination of two fine songwriting voices.

Folk tapestries and entrancing lyricism, it's a stellar introduction to the project. At one point Laura Marling sings:

"We salute the sun / Because when the day is done / We can’t believe what we’ve become / Something else to prey upon..."

Motion graphics designer Esteban Diacono steers the video, and he explains:

"For me it was very important that this video was respectful of the spirit of Laura and Mike's collaboration. I wanted to create a video that was joyful and interesting while at the same time retaining an innocent and tender overall vibe. I also wanted to touch on some of the topics that were important to Laura's lyrics, but under a different look."

"Visually, I took inspiration from the idea of California as a Dream Factory, from the idea of big movie sets that could transform themselves, give shape and colour to dreams and spark the imagination. The video is fully animated, and LUMP was brought to life using motion capture technology."

Tune in now.

LUMP will release their debut album on June 1st through Dead Oceans.

Catch LUMP at the following shows:

June

1 London Rough Trade East instore

2 Hebden Bridge The Trades Club (Two shows)

3 Manchester Band In The Wall (Two shows)

5 London Oslo (Two shows)

8 Cardiff Festival Of Voice

9 Bristol Rough Trade instore

Photo Credit: Mathew Parri & Esteban Diacono

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.