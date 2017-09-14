Latir Seduces On 'I'll Be There'

North London talent Latir relishes the chance to express himself.

Soulful R&B with an electronic backing, his work tunes into matters personal but in a highly universal manner.

New single 'I'll Be There' is a case in point, with its soft focus production rattling on dappled piano chords and rolling snares.

Out now, it's a hymn to romance, to having the deep and lasting connection with someone. He explains...

"I wanted to release something feel good, this song means a lot to me as did the relationship I was in, she meant a lot to me. Although in the past, I feel its still important to tell my story, and to convey how I felt at that time. Danny and I love this joint as it’s a bouncy one. I hope it’s enjoyed!"

Tune in now.

